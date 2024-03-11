Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Gains in Trading Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹22.28 and closed at ₹22.34 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹23 and the low was ₹22. The market capitalization stood at ₹8582.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹33.1 and ₹9.05 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,560,479 shares.
Reliance Power stock is currently priced at ₹23.09, showing a 2.53% increase in value with a net change of 0.57.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.85%
|3 Months
|-9.03%
|6 Months
|6.37%
|YTD
|-3.22%
|1 Year
|92.74%
Reliance Power stock is currently trading at ₹22.52, with a 0.81% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.18.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on BSE had a volume of 1,560,479 shares and closed at a price of ₹22.34.
