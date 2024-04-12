Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 12 Apr 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 29.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.34 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock price on the last day was 30 for open, 29.83 for close, 30.65 for high, and 28.34 for low. The market capitalization was 11,384.1 crore. The 52-week high was 34.35 and the low was 10.75. The BSE volume was 5,679,748 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.85%
3 Months-12.1%
6 Months55.77%
YTD21.67%
1 Year125.9%
12 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.34, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹29.83

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 28.34, with a percent change of -4.99% and a net change of -1.49. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

12 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹29.83 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power on the BSE had a trading volume of 5,679,748 shares with a closing price of 29.83.

