Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock price on the last day was ₹30 for open, ₹29.83 for close, ₹30.65 for high, and ₹28.34 for low. The market capitalization was ₹11,384.1 crore. The 52-week high was ₹34.35 and the low was ₹10.75. The BSE volume was 5,679,748 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.85%
|3 Months
|-12.1%
|6 Months
|55.77%
|YTD
|21.67%
|1 Year
|125.9%
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹28.34, with a percent change of -4.99% and a net change of -1.49. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day, Reliance Power on the BSE had a trading volume of 5,679,748 shares with a closing price of ₹29.83.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!