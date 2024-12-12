Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹45.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹44.66. The stock reached a high of ₹45.4 and a low of ₹43.75 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹17,690.74 crore. Over the past year, Reliance Power has seen a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37, with a trading volume of 830,812 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST
