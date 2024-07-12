Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹27.7 and closed at ₹27.57 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹28.03, while the low was ₹27.53. The market capitalization stood at ₹11,110.94 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹34.35 and ₹14.88 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,700,378 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.92
|Support 1
|27.37
|Resistance 2
|28.26
|Support 2
|27.16
|Resistance 3
|28.47
|Support 3
|26.82
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹28.03 & ₹27.53 yesterday to end at ₹27.66. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.