Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 27.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.66 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock opened at 27.7 and closed at 27.57 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 28.03, while the low was 27.53. The market capitalization stood at 11,110.94 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 34.35 and 14.88 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,700,378 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.92Support 127.37
Resistance 228.26Support 227.16
Resistance 328.47Support 326.82
12 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 42153 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

12 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹27.57 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 28.03 & 27.53 yesterday to end at 27.66. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.