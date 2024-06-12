Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹27.62, closed at ₹26.07, with a high of ₹28.67 and a low of ₹27.16. The market capitalization stood at ₹11516.66 cr. The 52-week high was at ₹34.35 and the low was at ₹13.8. The BSE volume for the day was 18162649 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|29.19
|Support 1
|27.66
|Resistance 2
|29.7
|Support 2
|26.64
|Resistance 3
|30.72
|Support 3
|26.13
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 363.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 140 mn & BSE volume was 18 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹28.67 & ₹27.16 yesterday to end at ₹26.07. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend