Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 9.97 %. The stock closed at 26.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.67 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power's stock on the last day opened at 27.62, closed at 26.07, with a high of 28.67 and a low of 27.16. The market capitalization stood at 11516.66 cr. The 52-week high was at 34.35 and the low was at 13.8. The BSE volume for the day was 18162649 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 129.19Support 127.66
Resistance 229.7Support 226.64
Resistance 330.72Support 326.13
12 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 158 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34149 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 363.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 140 mn & BSE volume was 18 mn.

12 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹26.07 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 28.67 & 27.16 yesterday to end at 26.07. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

