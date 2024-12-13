Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹46.24 and closed at ₹44.04, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹46.24 and a low of ₹44.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹18,574.47 crore, the stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹54.25 and low of ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 5,319,101 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|46.41
|Support 1
|45.89
|Resistance 2
|46.59
|Support 2
|45.55
|Resistance 3
|46.93
|Support 3
|45.37
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹46.24 & ₹44.95 yesterday to end at ₹46.24. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend