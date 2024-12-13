Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 13 Dec 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 44.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46.24 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 46.24 and closed at 44.04, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 46.24 and a low of 44.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of 18,574.47 crore, the stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of 54.25 and low of 19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 5,319,101 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 146.41Support 145.89
Resistance 246.59Support 245.55
Resistance 346.93Support 345.37
13 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18013 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

13 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹44.04 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 46.24 & 44.95 yesterday to end at 46.24. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

