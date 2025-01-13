Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹40.20 and closed slightly higher at ₹40.27. The stock reached a high of ₹40.90 and a low of ₹38.81 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹15,658.15 crores, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹54.25, while the 52-week low stands at ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 5,319,569 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|40.42
|Support 1
|38.23
|Resistance 2
|41.8
|Support 2
|37.42
|Resistance 3
|42.61
|Support 3
|36.04
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 96.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹40.9 & ₹38.81 yesterday to end at ₹38.98. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.