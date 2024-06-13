Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock price on the last day was ₹29.75 at opening and ₹28.67 at closing. The high for the day was ₹31.53, and the low was ₹29.58. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,665.51 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹34.35 and ₹13.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 15,661,834 shares traded.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 286.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 150 mn & BSE volume was 15 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹31.53 & ₹29.58 yesterday to end at ₹28.67. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend