Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 9.98 %. The stock closed at 28.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.53 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock price on the last day was 29.75 at opening and 28.67 at closing. The high for the day was 31.53, and the low was 29.58. The market capitalization stood at 12,665.51 crore. The 52-week high and low were 34.35 and 13.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 15,661,834 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 166 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 43046 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 286.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 150 mn & BSE volume was 15 mn.

13 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹28.67 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 31.53 & 29.58 yesterday to end at 28.67. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

