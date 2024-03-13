Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stocks Plummet as Investors Sell Off Positions

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -4.96 %. The stock closed at 22.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹22.7 and closed at ₹22.57 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹22.7 and the low was ₹21.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹8174.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 2088715 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Mar 2024, 09:32:16 AM IST
Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-8.33%
3 Months
-12.71%
6 Months
16.58%
YTD
-7.94%
1 Year
99.53%
13 Mar 2024, 09:02:20 AM IST
Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹21.45, down -4.96% from yesterday's ₹22.57
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹21.45, with a percent change of -4.96% and a net change of -1.12. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
13 Mar 2024, 08:00:40 AM IST
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹22.57 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on BSE had a volume of 2,088,715 shares with a closing price of ₹22.57.
