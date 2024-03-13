Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stocks Plummet as Investors Sell Off Positions

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹22.7 and closed at ₹22.57 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹22.7 and the low was ₹21.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹8174.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.1 and the 52-week low is ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 2088715 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.33%
|3 Months
|-12.71%
|6 Months
|16.58%
|YTD
|-7.94%
|1 Year
|99.53%
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹21.45, with a percent change of -4.96% and a net change of -1.12. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on BSE had a volume of 2,088,715 shares with a closing price of ₹22.57.
