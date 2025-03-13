Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹34.25 and closed at ₹33.70, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹34.65 and a low of ₹33.76 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹13,589.41 crore, the company has seen its shares fluctuate between a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a volume of 2,877,410 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Reliance Power's trading volume has increased by 39.63% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹33.69, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.03%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An upward price trend accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power touched a high of 34.18 & a low of 33.75 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 33.93 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 33.7 & 33.54 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|34.04
|Support 1
|33.61
|Resistance 2
|34.32
|Support 2
|33.46
|Resistance 3
|34.47
|Support 3
|33.18
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹34.65 & ₹33.76 yesterday to end at ₹33.83. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend