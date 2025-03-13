Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Hello User
1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2025, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 33.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 33.83 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 34.25 and closed at 33.70, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 34.65 and a low of 33.76 during the session. With a market capitalization of 13,589.41 crore, the company has seen its shares fluctuate between a 52-week high of 54.25 and a low of 19.37. The BSE recorded a volume of 2,877,410 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:45 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 39.63% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Reliance Power's trading volume has increased by 39.63% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 33.69, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.03%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An upward price trend accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

13 Mar 2025, 11:34 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power touched a high of 34.18 & a low of 33.75 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 33.93 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 33.7 & 33.54 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 134.04Support 133.61
Resistance 234.32Support 233.46
Resistance 334.47Support 333.18
13 Mar 2025, 11:23 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹33.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 34.65 & 33.76 yesterday to end at 33.83. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

