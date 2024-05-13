Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Drops in Trading Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹24.67 and closed at ₹24.77. The high for the day was ₹25.39, while the low was ₹24.36. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,034.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹34.35 and the 52-week low was ₹11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 2,681,209 shares traded.
The current market price of Reliance Power has broken the first support of ₹24.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹23.88. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹23.88 then there can be further negative price movement.
The share price of Reliance Power has dropped by -1.76% to ₹24.54 today. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have seen a price increase of 110.55% to ₹24.54. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.9%
|3 Months
|-10.61%
|6 Months
|21.71%
|YTD
|7.08%
|1 Year
|110.55%
The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.52
|Support 1
|24.47
|Resistance 2
|25.98
|Support 2
|23.88
|Resistance 3
|26.57
|Support 3
|23.42
The trading volume yesterday was 35.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹25.39 & ₹24.36 yesterday to end at ₹24.77. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
