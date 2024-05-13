Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -3.12 %. The stock closed at 24.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.2 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock on the last day opened at 24.67 and closed at 24.77. The high for the day was 25.39, while the low was 24.36. The market capitalization stood at 10,034.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 34.35 and the 52-week low was 11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 2,681,209 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹24.2, down -3.12% from yesterday's ₹24.98

The current market price of Reliance Power has broken the first support of 24.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 23.88. If the stock price breaks the second support of 23.88 then there can be further negative price movement.

13 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Reliance Power has dropped by -1.76% to 24.54 today. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have seen a price increase of 110.55% to 24.54. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.9%
3 Months-10.61%
6 Months21.71%
YTD7.08%
1 Year110.55%
13 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.52Support 124.47
Resistance 225.98Support 223.88
Resistance 326.57Support 323.42
13 May 2024, 08:23 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today : Reliance Power volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23537 k

The trading volume yesterday was 35.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹24.77 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 25.39 & 24.36 yesterday to end at 24.77. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.