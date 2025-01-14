Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹38.31 and closed at ₹38.98, marking a gain. The stock reached a high of ₹39.49 and a low of ₹37.04 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹14,874.84 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 5,236,256 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹39.49 & ₹37.04 yesterday to end at ₹37.04. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.