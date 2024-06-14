Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹32.89 and closed at ₹31.53. The high for the day was ₹33.1, while the low was ₹30.58. The market capitalization of the company was ₹12496.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹34.35, and the 52-week low was ₹13.8. The BSE volume for the day was 26,544,010 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.55
|Support 1
|30.0
|Resistance 2
|34.11
|Support 2
|29.01
|Resistance 3
|35.1
|Support 3
|27.45
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 301.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 199 mn & BSE volume was 26 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹33.1 & ₹30.58 yesterday to end at ₹31.53. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend