Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Reliance Power stock price went down today, 14 Jun 2024, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 31.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.11 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Reliance Power's stock opened at 32.89 and closed at 31.53. The high for the day was 33.1, while the low was 30.58. The market capitalization of the company was 12496.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 34.35, and the 52-week low was 13.8. The BSE volume for the day was 26,544,010 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.55Support 130.0
Resistance 234.11Support 229.01
Resistance 335.1Support 327.45
14 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 226 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 56304 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 301.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 199 mn & BSE volume was 26 mn.

14 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹31.53 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 33.1 & 30.58 yesterday to end at 31.53. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

