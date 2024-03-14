Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 21.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.38 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened and closed at ₹21.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹21.65, while the low was ₹20.38. The market capitalization stood at ₹7767.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹33.1, and the 52-week low was ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 2,784,701 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:01:02 AM IST
