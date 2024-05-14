Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹25.19, reached a high of ₹25.19, and a low of ₹23.76 before closing at ₹24.98. The market capitalization stood at ₹9805.43 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹34.35 and a 52-week low of ₹11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 4,228,418 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -62.98% lower than yesterday
The volume of Reliance Power traded by 10 AM is down by 62.98% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹25.47, a decrease of 4.34%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Power touched a high of 25.1 & a low of 24.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.17
|Support 1
|24.77
|Resistance 2
|25.33
|Support 2
|24.53
|Resistance 3
|25.57
|Support 3
|24.37
Reliance Power Live Updates
Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of Reliance Power has increased by 1.84% to reach ₹24.86, in line with its industry counterparts. Stocks of Jaiprakash Power Ventures, KPI Green Energy, Rattanindia Enterprises, and Nava are also experiencing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.2% and 0.07% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|18.15
|0.07
|0.39
|23.99
|5.57
|12439.03
|KPI Green Energy
|1860.25
|70.1
|3.92
|2109.25
|320.67
|11214.07
|Reliance Power
|24.86
|0.45
|1.84
|34.35
|11.06
|9285.72
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|69.62
|0.25
|0.36
|94.85
|37.01
|9623.36
|Nava
|502.0
|6.35
|1.28
|543.0
|222.3
|7284.05
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹24.94, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹24.41
Reliance Power share price is at ₹24.94 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹23.82 and ₹25.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹23.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 25.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 1.88% today, reaching ₹24.87. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 106.78% to ₹24.87. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.61%
|3 Months
|-8.88%
|6 Months
|8.44%
|YTD
|4.72%
|1 Year
|106.78%
Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.07
|Support 1
|23.82
|Resistance 2
|25.73
|Support 2
|23.23
|Resistance 3
|26.32
|Support 3
|22.57
Reliance Power share price Today : Reliance Power volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22937 k
The trading volume yesterday was 0.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹24.98 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹25.19 & ₹23.76 yesterday to end at ₹24.98. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
