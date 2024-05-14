Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

7 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 2.17 %. The stock closed at 24.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.94 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at 25.19, reached a high of 25.19, and a low of 23.76 before closing at 24.98. The market capitalization stood at 9805.43 crore, with a 52-week high of 34.35 and a 52-week low of 11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 4,228,418 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:52:17 AM IST

Reliance Power share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -62.98% lower than yesterday

The volume of Reliance Power traded by 10 AM is down by 62.98% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 25.47, a decrease of 4.34%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

14 May 2024, 10:35:50 AM IST

Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power touched a high of 25.1 & a low of 24.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.17Support 124.77
Resistance 225.33Support 224.53
Resistance 325.57Support 324.37
14 May 2024, 10:10:03 AM IST

Reliance Power Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:55:47 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Reliance Power has increased by 1.84% to reach 24.86, in line with its industry counterparts. Stocks of Jaiprakash Power Ventures, KPI Green Energy, Rattanindia Enterprises, and Nava are also experiencing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.2% and 0.07% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jaiprakash Power Ventures18.150.070.3923.995.5712439.03
KPI Green Energy1860.2570.13.922109.25320.6711214.07
Reliance Power24.860.451.8434.3511.069285.72
Rattanindia Enterprises69.620.250.3694.8537.019623.36
Nava502.06.351.28543.0222.37284.05
14 May 2024, 09:39:28 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power trading at ₹24.94, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹24.41

Reliance Power share price is at 24.94 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 23.82 and 25.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 23.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 25.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:18:44 AM IST

Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 1.88% today, reaching 24.87. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 106.78% to 24.87. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.61%
3 Months-8.88%
6 Months8.44%
YTD4.72%
1 Year106.78%
14 May 2024, 08:46:40 AM IST

Reliance Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.07Support 123.82
Resistance 225.73Support 223.23
Resistance 326.32Support 322.57
14 May 2024, 08:17:09 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Today : Reliance Power volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22937 k

The trading volume yesterday was 0.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

14 May 2024, 08:06:06 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹24.98 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 25.19 & 23.76 yesterday to end at 24.98. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

