Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Plummets Amidst Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 15 Apr 2024, by -3.28 %. The stock closed at 28.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.41 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock on the last day had an open price of 26.93 and closed at 28.34. The high for the day was 28.3 and the low was 26.93. The market capitalization stood at 11,010.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 34.35 and 10.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7,037,534 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-17.99%
3 Months-13.49%
6 Months54.08%
YTD17.38%
1 Year113.67%
15 Apr 2024, 09:04 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.41, down -3.28% from yesterday's ₹28.34

The current data shows that Reliance Power stock is priced at 27.41 with a percent change of -3.28 and a net change of -0.93. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to closely monitor the stock for further developments.

15 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹28.34 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on the BSE had a volume of 7,037,534 shares with a closing price of 28.34.

