Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Plummets Amidst Market Volatility

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹26.93 and closed at ₹28.34. The high for the day was ₹28.3 and the low was ₹26.93. The market capitalization stood at ₹11,010.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹34.35 and ₹10.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7,037,534 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-17.99%
|3 Months
|-13.49%
|6 Months
|54.08%
|YTD
|17.38%
|1 Year
|113.67%
The current data shows that Reliance Power stock is priced at ₹27.41 with a percent change of -3.28 and a net change of -0.93. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to closely monitor the stock for further developments.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on the BSE had a volume of 7,037,534 shares with a closing price of ₹28.34.
