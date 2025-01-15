Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.68
|Support 1
|37.29
|Resistance 2
|40.47
|Support 2
|35.69
|Resistance 3
|42.07
|Support 3
|34.9
15 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22442 k
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
15 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹37.04 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹38.89 & ₹36.55 yesterday to end at ₹38.89. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.