Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2025, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 37.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.89 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.68Support 137.29
Resistance 240.47Support 235.69
Resistance 342.07Support 334.9
15 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22442 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

15 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹37.04 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 38.89 & 36.55 yesterday to end at 38.89. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

