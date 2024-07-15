Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 15 Jul 2024, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 27.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.34 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power opened at 27.76 and closed at 27.66. The stock's high was 27.89 and low was 27.25. Reliance Power's market capitalization stood at 10,982.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 34.35 and the 52-week low is 14.88. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 2,505,970 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 0.18% today, reaching 27.39. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 79.74% to the same price of 27.39. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to 24,502.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.89%
3 Months-7.89%
6 Months-11.59%
YTD17.25%
1 Year79.74%
15 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.7Support 127.09
Resistance 228.09Support 226.87
Resistance 328.31Support 326.48
15 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31583 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

15 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹27.66 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 27.89 & 27.25 yesterday to end at 27.34. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

