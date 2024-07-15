Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power opened at ₹27.76 and closed at ₹27.66. The stock's high was ₹27.89 and low was ₹27.25. Reliance Power's market capitalization stood at ₹10,982.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹34.35 and the 52-week low is ₹14.88. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 2,505,970 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 0.18% today, reaching ₹27.39. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 79.74% to the same price of ₹27.39. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to 24,502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.89%
|3 Months
|-7.89%
|6 Months
|-11.59%
|YTD
|17.25%
|1 Year
|79.74%
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.7
|Support 1
|27.09
|Resistance 2
|28.09
|Support 2
|26.87
|Resistance 3
|28.31
|Support 3
|26.48
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹27.89 & ₹27.25 yesterday to end at ₹27.34. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.