Active Stocks
Thu Mar 14 2024 15:51:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.50 -0.70%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,195.30 2.23%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 266.55 0.85%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.80 -0.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 967.80 -0.54%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 3.43 %. The stock closed at 20.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.08 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock saw a positive movement on the last day, with the open price at 19.5 and closing at 20.38. The stock reached a high of 21.3 and a low of 19.37 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at 8033.97 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 33.1 and 9.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,574,683 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 08:01:59 AM IST

Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹20.38 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 3,574,683 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 20.38.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie