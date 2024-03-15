Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 3.43 %. The stock closed at 20.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.08 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock saw a positive movement on the last day, with the open price at ₹19.5 and closing at ₹20.38. The stock reached a high of ₹21.3 and a low of ₹19.37 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹8033.97 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹33.1 and ₹9.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,574,683 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Mar 2024, 08:01:59 AM IST
