Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock saw a positive movement on the last day, with the open price at ₹19.5 and closing at ₹20.38. The stock reached a high of ₹21.3 and a low of ₹19.37 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹8033.97 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹33.1 and ₹9.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,574,683 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
