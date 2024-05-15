Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : Reliance Power closed today at ₹25.8, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹25.63

Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : Reliance Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹24.6 and closed at ₹24.41. The high for the day was ₹25.63, while the low was ₹24.59. The market capitalization stood at ₹10295.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹34.35 and the 52-week low was ₹11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 3023203 shares traded.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power has a 2.67% MF holding & 7.89% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.04% in december to 7.89% in march quarter.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power's return on equity (ROE) was -3.57% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) value was -1.22% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power has experienced a significant decline in EPS and revenue over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 76505.00 cr, which is slightly higher compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Power's stock price has increased by 0.66% to reach ₹25.8, in line with the positive movement of its peer companies like Jaiprakash Power Ventures, KPI Green Energy, Rattanindia Enterprises, and Nava. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, however, have experienced a slight decrease of -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|19.05
|0.07
|0.37
|23.99
|5.57
|13055.84
|KPI Green Energy
|1973.6
|93.95
|5.0
|2109.25
|320.67
|11897.38
|Reliance Power
|25.8
|0.17
|0.66
|34.35
|11.06
|9636.83
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|72.62
|2.29
|3.26
|94.85
|37.01
|10038.04
|Nava
|523.0
|17.0
|3.36
|543.0
|222.3
|7588.76
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|25.12
|10 Days
|26.00
|20 Days
|27.12
|50 Days
|26.03
|100 Days
|26.53
|300 Days
|22.77
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.13
|Support 1
|25.79
|Resistance 2
|26.28
|Support 2
|25.6
|Resistance 3
|26.47
|Support 3
|25.45
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.09
|Support 1
|25.8
|Resistance 2
|26.23
|Support 2
|25.65
|Resistance 3
|26.38
|Support 3
|25.51
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.06
|Support 1
|25.82
|Resistance 2
|26.15
|Support 2
|25.67
|Resistance 3
|26.3
|Support 3
|25.58
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.13
|Support 1
|25.7
|Resistance 2
|26.36
|Support 2
|25.5
|Resistance 3
|26.56
|Support 3
|25.27
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.34
|Support 1
|25.69
|Resistance 2
|26.75
|Support 2
|25.45
|Resistance 3
|26.99
|Support 3
|25.04
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 2.42% and is currently trading at ₹26.25 today. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 120.69% to ₹26.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.19%
|3 Months
|-3.81%
|6 Months
|13.78%
|YTD
|9.87%
|1 Year
|120.69%
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.95
|Support 1
|24.9
|Resistance 2
|26.3
|Support 2
|24.2
|Resistance 3
|27.0
|Support 3
|23.85
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19895 k
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹24.41 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹25.63 & ₹24.59 yesterday to end at ₹24.41. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
