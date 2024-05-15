Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : Reliance Power closed today at 25.8, up 0.66% from yesterday's 25.63

41 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 25.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.8 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Highlights

Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : Reliance Power's stock on the last day opened at 24.6 and closed at 24.41. The high for the day was 25.63, while the low was 24.59. The market capitalization stood at 10295.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 34.35 and the 52-week low was 11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 3023203 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power has a 2.67% MF holding & 7.89% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.04% in december to 7.89% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:40 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power's return on equity (ROE) was -3.57% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) value was -1.22% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:01 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power has experienced a significant decline in EPS and revenue over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 76505.00 cr, which is slightly higher compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:06 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Power's stock price has increased by 0.66% to reach 25.8, in line with the positive movement of its peer companies like Jaiprakash Power Ventures, KPI Green Energy, Rattanindia Enterprises, and Nava. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, however, have experienced a slight decrease of -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.050.070.3723.995.5713055.84
KPI Green Energy1973.693.955.02109.25320.6711897.38
Reliance Power25.80.170.6634.3511.069636.83
Rattanindia Enterprises72.622.293.2694.8537.0110038.04
Nava523.017.03.36543.0222.37588.76
15 May 2024, 05:37 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power stock traded at a low of 25.67 and a high of 26.60 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 03:55 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 90.27% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Reliance Power until 3 PM has increased by 90.27% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to 25.8, up by 0.66%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend coupled with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed today at ₹25.8, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹25.63

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price closed the day at 25.8 - a 0.66% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 26.33 , 26.92 , 27.23. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 25.43 , 25.12 , 24.53.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:37 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:14 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power trading at ₹25.83, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹25.63

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at 25.83 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 24.9 and 25.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 24.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 25.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days25.12
10 Days26.00
20 Days27.12
50 Days26.03
100 Days26.53
300 Days22.77
15 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:54 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is 60.55% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Reliance Power has increased by 60.55% compared to yesterday, reaching a price of 26.03, up by 1.56%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:37 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 26.09 and 25.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 25.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.09.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.13Support 125.79
Resistance 226.28Support 225.6
Resistance 326.47Support 325.45
15 May 2024, 02:05 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹25.88, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹25.63

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at 25.88 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 24.9 and 25.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 24.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 25.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 45.37% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Reliance Power traded by 1 PM today is 45.37% higher than yesterday, with the price at 25.88, up by 0.98%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving within a range of 26.06 and 25.82 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 25.82 and selling near the hourly resistance of 26.06.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.09Support 125.8
Resistance 226.23Support 225.65
Resistance 326.38Support 325.51
15 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power stock's low price for the day was 25.72, while the high price reached 26.60.

15 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 34.87% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Reliance Power traded by 12 AM has increased by 34.87% compared to yesterday, with the price at 25.9, up by 1.05%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:38 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving within the range of 26.13 and 25.7 in the last hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading by purchasing near the hourly support at 25.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.06Support 125.82
Resistance 226.15Support 225.67
Resistance 326.3Support 325.58
15 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days25.12
10 Days26.00
20 Days27.12
50 Days26.03
100 Days26.53
300 Days22.77
15 May 2024, 12:18 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹25.95, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹25.63

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at 25.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 24.9 and 25.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 24.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 25.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:51 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 24.71% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Power traded until 11 AM is 24.71% higher than yesterday, with the price at 25.9, up by 1.05%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 26.34 and 25.69 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 25.69 and selling near the hourly resistance of 26.34.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.13Support 125.7
Resistance 226.36Support 225.5
Resistance 326.56Support 325.27
15 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power trading at ₹25.9, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹25.63

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at 25.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 24.9 and 25.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 24.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 25.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Power's stock price has increased by 1.6% to reach 26.04, following a similar trend seen in its industry counterparts like Jaiprakash Power Ventures, KPI Green Energy, Rattanindia Enterprises, and Nava. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have experienced slight declines of -0.14% and -0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.150.170.923.995.5713124.37
KPI Green Energy1973.693.955.02109.25320.6711897.38
Reliance Power26.040.411.634.3511.069726.48
Rattanindia Enterprises72.622.293.2694.8537.0110038.04
Nava512.76.71.32543.0222.37439.31
15 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 186.17% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded for Reliance Power until 10 AM is 186.17% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at 26.01, up by 1.48%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power touched a high of 26.5 & a low of 25.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.34Support 125.69
Resistance 226.75Support 225.45
Resistance 326.99Support 325.04
15 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:56 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Power's share price has increased by 3% to reach 26.4, in line with its industry counterparts. Similar companies like Jaiprakash Power Ventures, KPI Green Energy, Rattanindia Enterprises, and Nava are also experiencing growth. Additionally, both Nifty and Sensex, the benchmark indices, have risen by 0.21% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.20.221.1623.995.5713158.64
KPI Green Energy1973.693.955.02109.25320.6711897.38
Reliance Power26.40.773.034.3511.069860.94
Rattanindia Enterprises72.111.782.5394.8537.019967.55
Nava514.258.251.63543.0222.37461.8
15 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹26.35, up 2.81% from yesterday's ₹25.63

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Reliance Power has surpassed the first resistance of 25.95 & second resistance of 26.3 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 27.0. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 27.0 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 2.42% and is currently trading at 26.25 today. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 120.69% to 26.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.19%
3 Months-3.81%
6 Months13.78%
YTD9.87%
1 Year120.69%
15 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.95Support 124.9
Resistance 226.3Support 224.2
Resistance 327.0Support 323.85
15 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19895 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

15 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹24.41 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 25.63 & 24.59 yesterday to end at 24.41. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.