Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Sees Positive Trading Activity

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹26.5 and closed at ₹27.41 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹26.85 and a low of ₹26.04 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹10,464.21 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹34.35 and the 52-week low was ₹10.75. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 7,903,003 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power stock reached a low of ₹25.12 and a high of ₹27.35 on the current day.
Reliance Power stock is currently trading at ₹27.35, with a percent change of 4.99% and a net change of 1.3. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|CESC
|142.35
|2.2
|1.57
|149.9
|67.31
|18869.5
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|17.31
|0.16
|0.93
|23.99
|5.57
|11863.34
|Reliance Power
|27.19
|1.14
|4.38
|34.35
|11.06
|10156.03
|KPI Green Energy
|1715.95
|28.9
|1.71
|1895.95
|297.17
|9300.56
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|70.87
|1.31
|1.88
|94.85
|37.01
|9796.14
Reliance Power stock is currently priced at ₹27.23, experiencing a 4.53% increase in value with a net change of 1.18.
Reliance Power stock's low price for the day was ₹25.12 and the high price was ₹27.25.
Reliance Power stock is currently priced at ₹26.99, with a percent change of 3.61 and a net change of 0.94. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor further developments to see if this trend continues.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-20.09%
|3 Months
|-15.5%
|6 Months
|41.58%
|YTD
|11.8%
|1 Year
|103.52%
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹26.05 with a percent change of -4.96% and a net change of -1.36. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may need to monitor the stock closely for further developments.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on BSE had a volume of 7,903,003 shares with a closing price of ₹27.41.
