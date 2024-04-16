Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Sees Positive Trading Activity

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 16 Apr 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 26.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.35 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at 26.5 and closed at 27.41 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 26.85 and a low of 26.04 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 10,464.21 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 34.35 and the 52-week low was 10.75. The BSE volume for Reliance Power was 7,903,003 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:11 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock reached a low of 25.12 and a high of 27.35 on the current day.

16 Apr 2024, 11:02 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.35, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹26.05

Reliance Power stock is currently trading at 27.35, with a percent change of 4.99% and a net change of 1.3. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CESC142.352.21.57149.967.3118869.5
Jaiprakash Power Ventures17.310.160.9323.995.5711863.34
Reliance Power27.191.144.3834.3511.0610156.03
KPI Green Energy1715.9528.91.711895.95297.179300.56
Rattanindia Enterprises70.871.311.8894.8537.019796.14
16 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.23, up 4.53% from yesterday's ₹26.05

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 27.23, experiencing a 4.53% increase in value with a net change of 1.18.

16 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock's low price for the day was 25.12 and the high price was 27.25.

16 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹26.99, up 3.61% from yesterday's ₹26.05

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 26.99, with a percent change of 3.61 and a net change of 0.94. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor further developments to see if this trend continues.

16 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-20.09%
3 Months-15.5%
6 Months41.58%
YTD11.8%
1 Year103.52%
16 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹26.05, down -4.96% from yesterday's ₹27.41

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 26.05 with a percent change of -4.96% and a net change of -1.36. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may need to monitor the stock closely for further developments.

16 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹27.41 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on BSE had a volume of 7,903,003 shares with a closing price of 27.41.

