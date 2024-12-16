Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 2.6 %. The stock closed at 46.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 47.44 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 46.7 and closed at 46.24, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 48 and a low of 44.56 during the session. With a market capitalization of 19,060.53 crore, Reliance Power's shares traded heavily, with a BSE volume of 4,187,939. Over the past year, the stock's 52-week high was 54.25, while the low was 19.37.

16 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 148.75Support 145.3
Resistance 250.1Support 243.2
Resistance 352.2Support 341.85
16 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18054 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

16 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹46.24 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 48 & 44.56 yesterday to end at 47.44. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

