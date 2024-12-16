Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹46.7 and closed at ₹46.24, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹48 and a low of ₹44.56 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹19,060.53 crore, Reliance Power's shares traded heavily, with a BSE volume of 4,187,939. Over the past year, the stock's 52-week high was ₹54.25, while the low was ₹19.37.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|48.75
|Support 1
|45.3
|Resistance 2
|50.1
|Support 2
|43.2
|Resistance 3
|52.2
|Support 3
|41.85
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹48 & ₹44.56 yesterday to end at ₹47.44. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend