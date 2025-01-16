Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹38.9 and closed slightly higher at ₹38.89, with a daily high of ₹40.44 and a low of ₹38.42. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹15,762.59 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,297,107 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|40.28
|Support 1
|38.26
|Resistance 2
|41.38
|Support 2
|37.34
|Resistance 3
|42.3
|Support 3
|36.24
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹40.44 & ₹38.42 yesterday to end at ₹39.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.