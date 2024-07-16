Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 16 Jul 2024, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 27.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power opened at 27.36 and closed at 27.34. The high for the day was 28.7 and the low was 26.84. The market capitalization stood at 11528.71 crore. The 52-week high and low were 34.35 and 14.88 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6866571 shares traded.

16 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28774 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

16 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹27.34 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 28.7 & 26.84 yesterday to end at 28.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

