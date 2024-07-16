Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power opened at ₹27.36 and closed at ₹27.34. The high for the day was ₹28.7 and the low was ₹26.84. The market capitalization stood at ₹11528.71 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹34.35 and ₹14.88 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6866571 shares traded.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹28.7 & ₹26.84 yesterday to end at ₹28.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend