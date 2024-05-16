Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : Reliance Power closed today at ₹25.83, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹25.8

Active Stocks
41 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : Reliance Power's stock price on the last day was 25.63, with an open price of 26.37 and reaching a high of 26.6 during the day. The low was 25.67. The market capitalization stood at 10,363.79 crore. The 52-week high and low were 34.35 and 11.06, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,766,933 shares traded.

16 May 2024, 08:06:29 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power has a 2.67% MF holding & 7.89% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.04% in december to 7.89% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:30:13 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power's return on equity (ROE) was -3.57% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) was -1.22% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:08:38 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power has experienced a significant decrease in EPS and revenue over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was slightly higher compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:06:04 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Power's share price increased by 0.12% to reach 25.83, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Jaiprakash Power Ventures and KPI Green Energy are declining, whereas Rattanindia Enterprises and Nava are showing an upward trend. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jaiprakash Power Ventures18.95-0.1-0.5223.995.5712987.3
KPI Green Energy1943.5-30.1-1.532109.25320.6711715.93
Reliance Power25.830.030.1234.3511.069648.04
Rattanindia Enterprises73.91.281.7694.8537.0110214.97
Nava532.29.11.74543.0222.37722.26
16 May 2024, 05:35:47 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power stock reached a low of 25.34 and a high of 26.29 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 03:52:39 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -40.65% lower than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Reliance Power until 3 PM is 40.65% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 25.83, a decrease of 0.12%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:48:34 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed today at ₹25.83, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹25.8

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price closed the day at 25.83 - a 0.12% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 26.33 , 26.92 , 27.23. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 25.43 , 25.12 , 24.53.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:32:47 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:19:42 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power trading at ₹25.85, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹25.8

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at 25.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25.43 and 26.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 03:02:48 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days25.11
10 Days25.81
20 Days26.85
50 Days26.03
100 Days26.56
300 Days22.82
16 May 2024, 02:55:01 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:53:38 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is -39.26% lower than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Reliance Power by 2 PM is 39.26% lower than yesterday, while the price remains steady at 25.8. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing market trends alongside price movements. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:42:51 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 25.99 and 25.74 in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 25.74 and selling near the hourly resistance of 25.99.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.87Support 125.66
Resistance 226.0Support 225.58
Resistance 326.08Support 325.45
16 May 2024, 02:02:27 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹25.86, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹25.8

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at 25.86 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25.43 and 26.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:51:33 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -36.43% lower than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Reliance Power traded until 1 PM is 36.43% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 25.75, down by 0.19%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:41:32 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.06 and 25.78 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 25.78 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.06.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.99Support 125.74
Resistance 226.1Support 225.6
Resistance 326.24Support 325.49
16 May 2024, 01:00:46 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power stock's low price today was 25.34 and the high price was 26.29.

16 May 2024, 12:47:55 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -35.29% lower than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Reliance Power traded by 12 AM is 35.29% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at 25.94, down by 0.54%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:33:49 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 26.35 and 25.52 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 25.52 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.06Support 125.78
Resistance 226.22Support 225.66
Resistance 326.34Support 325.5
16 May 2024, 12:28:16 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days25.11
10 Days25.81
20 Days26.85
50 Days26.03
100 Days26.56
300 Days22.82
16 May 2024, 12:24:55 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:15:11 PM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹25.87, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹25.8

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at 25.87 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25.43 and 26.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:54:06 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -43.35% lower than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Power traded until 11 AM is down by 43.35% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 25.9, reflecting a decrease of 0.39%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:42:02 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power reached a peak of 26.17 and a low of 25.34 in the prior trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 25.92 (Resistance level 1), suggesting positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.35Support 125.52
Resistance 226.67Support 225.01
Resistance 327.18Support 324.69
16 May 2024, 11:30:59 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power trading at ₹26.06, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹25.8

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at 26.06 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25.43 and 26.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:15:21 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Power's stock price dropped by 1.16% to reach 25.5, while its counterparts are showing a mixed performance. KPI Green Energy is declining, whereas Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Rattanindia Enterprises, and Nava are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.15% and 0.19% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.10.050.2623.995.5713090.11
KPI Green Energy1922.6-51.0-2.582109.25320.6711589.93
Reliance Power25.5-0.3-1.1634.3511.069524.78
Rattanindia Enterprises73.20.580.894.8537.0110118.21
Nava526.052.950.56543.0222.37633.02
16 May 2024, 10:50:31 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -63.97% lower than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Until 10 AM, the volume of Reliance Power traded was 63.97% lower than the previous day, with the price at 25.45, a decrease of 1.36%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:34:39 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power touched a high of 25.96 & a low of 25.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.92Support 125.71
Resistance 226.05Support 225.63
Resistance 326.13Support 325.5
16 May 2024, 10:13:16 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:54:31 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price remained unchanged today at 25.8, while its peers showed mixed performance. KPI Green Energy saw a decline, while Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Rattanindia Enterprises, and Nava experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.26% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.110.060.3123.995.5713096.96
KPI Green Energy1911.05-62.55-3.172109.25320.6711520.31
Reliance Power25.80.00.034.3511.069636.83
Rattanindia Enterprises73.150.530.7394.8537.0110111.3
Nava525.452.350.45543.0222.37624.31
16 May 2024, 09:40:56 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹25.89, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹25.8

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at 25.89 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25.43 and 26.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:20:00 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 0.78% and is currently trading at 26.00. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 120.51% to reach 26.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.19%
3 Months-4.01%
6 Months15.7%
YTD10.73%
1 Year120.51%
16 May 2024, 08:48:49 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.33Support 125.43
Resistance 226.92Support 225.12
Resistance 327.23Support 324.53
16 May 2024, 08:19:51 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19027 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

16 May 2024, 08:05:50 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹25.63 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26.6 & 25.67 yesterday to end at 25.63. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

