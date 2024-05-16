Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : Reliance Power closed today at 25.83, up 0.12% from yesterday's 25.8

Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : Reliance Power's stock price on the last day was ₹25.63, with an open price of ₹26.37 and reaching a high of ₹26.6 during the day. The low was ₹25.67. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,363.79 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹34.35 and ₹11.06, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,766,933 shares traded.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power has a 2.67% MF holding & 7.89% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.04% in december to 7.89% in march quarter.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power's return on equity (ROE) was -3.57% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment (ROI) was -1.22% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power has experienced a significant decrease in EPS and revenue over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was slightly higher compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Power's share price increased by 0.12% to reach ₹25.83, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Jaiprakash Power Ventures and KPI Green Energy are declining, whereas Rattanindia Enterprises and Nava are showing an upward trend. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|18.95
|-0.1
|-0.52
|23.99
|5.57
|12987.3
|KPI Green Energy
|1943.5
|-30.1
|-1.53
|2109.25
|320.67
|11715.93
|Reliance Power
|25.83
|0.03
|0.12
|34.35
|11.06
|9648.04
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|73.9
|1.28
|1.76
|94.85
|37.01
|10214.97
|Nava
|532.2
|9.1
|1.74
|543.0
|222.3
|7722.26
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power stock reached a low of ₹25.34 and a high of ₹26.29 on the current day.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Reliance Power until 3 PM is 40.65% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹25.83, a decrease of 0.12%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price closed the day at ₹25.83 - a 0.12% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 26.33 , 26.92 , 27.23. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 25.43 , 25.12 , 24.53.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at ₹25.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25.43 and ₹26.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|25.11
|10 Days
|25.81
|20 Days
|26.85
|50 Days
|26.03
|100 Days
|26.56
|300 Days
|22.82
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 25.99 and 25.74 in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 25.74 and selling near the hourly resistance of 25.99.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.87
|Support 1
|25.66
|Resistance 2
|26.0
|Support 2
|25.58
|Resistance 3
|26.08
|Support 3
|25.45
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at ₹25.86 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25.43 and ₹26.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.06 and 25.78 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 25.78 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.06.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.99
|Support 1
|25.74
|Resistance 2
|26.1
|Support 2
|25.6
|Resistance 3
|26.24
|Support 3
|25.49
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power stock's low price today was ₹25.34 and the high price was ₹26.29.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 26.35 and 25.52 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 25.52 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.06
|Support 1
|25.78
|Resistance 2
|26.22
|Support 2
|25.66
|Resistance 3
|26.34
|Support 3
|25.5
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|25.11
|10 Days
|25.81
|20 Days
|26.85
|50 Days
|26.03
|100 Days
|26.56
|300 Days
|22.82
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at ₹25.87 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25.43 and ₹26.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power reached a peak of 26.17 and a low of 25.34 in the prior trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 25.92 (Resistance level 1), suggesting positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.35
|Support 1
|25.52
|Resistance 2
|26.67
|Support 2
|25.01
|Resistance 3
|27.18
|Support 3
|24.69
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at ₹26.06 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25.43 and ₹26.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Until 10 AM, the volume of Reliance Power traded was 63.97% lower than the previous day, with the price at ₹25.45, a decrease of 1.36%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power touched a high of 25.96 & a low of 25.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.92
|Support 1
|25.71
|Resistance 2
|26.05
|Support 2
|25.63
|Resistance 3
|26.13
|Support 3
|25.5
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at ₹25.89 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25.43 and ₹26.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 0.78% and is currently trading at ₹26.00. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 120.51% to reach ₹26.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.19%
|3 Months
|-4.01%
|6 Months
|15.7%
|YTD
|10.73%
|1 Year
|120.51%
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.33
|Support 1
|25.43
|Resistance 2
|26.92
|Support 2
|25.12
|Resistance 3
|27.23
|Support 3
|24.53
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26.6 & ₹25.67 yesterday to end at ₹25.63. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
