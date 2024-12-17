Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Sees Decline in Trading Today

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 47.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 47.09 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 47.5 and closed slightly lower at 47.44. The stock reached a high of 48.5 and a low of 46.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 19,060.53 crore, the stock continues to show significant activity, with a BSE volume of 1,469,670 shares traded. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 54.25 and a low of 19.37.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:34 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power trading at ₹47.09, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹47.23

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at 47.09 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 46.24 and 48.24 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 46.24 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 48.24 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Power has remained unchanged at 47.23 today, reflecting a gain of 0.00%. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 100.13%, reaching 47.23. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, rising to 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.4%
3 Months54.42%
6 Months50.8%
YTD102.7%
1 Year100.13%
17 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 148.24Support 146.24
Resistance 249.37Support 245.37
Resistance 350.24Support 344.24
17 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17878 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1469 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹47.44 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 48.5 & 46.65 yesterday to end at 47.23. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

