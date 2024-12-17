Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Sees Decline in Trading Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹47.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹47.44. The stock reached a high of ₹48.5 and a low of ₹46.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹19,060.53 crore, the stock continues to show significant activity, with a BSE volume of 1,469,670 shares traded. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at ₹47.09 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹46.24 and ₹48.24 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹46.24 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 48.24 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Power has remained unchanged at ₹47.23 today, reflecting a gain of 0.00%. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 100.13%, reaching ₹47.23. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, rising to 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.4%
|3 Months
|54.42%
|6 Months
|50.8%
|YTD
|102.7%
|1 Year
|100.13%
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|48.24
|Support 1
|46.24
|Resistance 2
|49.37
|Support 2
|45.37
|Resistance 3
|50.24
|Support 3
|44.24
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1469 k.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹48.5 & ₹46.65 yesterday to end at ₹47.23. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend