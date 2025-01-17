Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹40.04 and closed at ₹39.25, experiencing a high of ₹41.21 and a low of ₹40.04. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹16,549.92 crore. Over the past year, Reliance Power reached a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,806,039 shares for the day.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹41.21 & ₹40.04 yesterday to end at ₹41.21. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.