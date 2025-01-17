Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 39.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.21 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 40.04 and closed at 39.25, experiencing a high of 41.21 and a low of 40.04. The company's market capitalization stood at 16,549.92 crore. Over the past year, Reliance Power reached a 52-week high of 54.25 and a low of 19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,806,039 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23192 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

17 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹39.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 41.21 & 40.04 yesterday to end at 41.21. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

