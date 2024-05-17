Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : Reliance Power closed today at 26.14, up 1.2% from yesterday's 25.83

Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : Reliance Power's last day saw the open price at ₹26.12 and the close price at ₹25.80. The high for the day was ₹26.29, and the low was ₹25.34. The market capitalization stands at ₹10375.84 crore. The 52-week high for the company is ₹34.35, while the 52-week low is ₹11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 2288229 shares traded.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power has a 2.67% MF holding & 7.89% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.04% in december to 7.89% in march quarter.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power reported a ROE of -3.57% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of -1.22% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power has seen a significant decrease in EPS and revenue over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 76505.00 cr, showing a slight increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience some growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Reliance Power increased by 1.2% today, reaching ₹26.14, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. KPI Green Energy and Nava are declining, whereas Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Rattanindia Enterprises are showing upward trends. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|19.61
|0.66
|3.48
|23.99
|5.57
|13439.63
|KPI Green Energy
|1919.75
|-23.75
|-1.22
|2109.25
|320.67
|11572.75
|Reliance Power
|26.14
|0.31
|1.2
|34.35
|11.06
|9763.83
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|74.67
|0.87
|1.18
|94.85
|37.01
|10321.41
|Nava
|499.3
|-32.75
|-6.16
|543.0
|222.3
|7244.87
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power stock's low price for the day was ₹25.85, while the high price reached was ₹26.39.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price closed the day at ₹26.14 - a 1.2% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 26.45 , 26.7 , 27.0. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 25.9 , 25.6 , 25.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Reliance Power traded by 3 PM is 13.58% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹26.14, a decrease of 1.2%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|25.12
|10 Days
|25.66
|20 Days
|26.65
|50 Days
|26.03
|100 Days
|26.58
|300 Days
|22.87
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Power traded until 2 PM is 24.24% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹26.17, showing a decrease of 1.32%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume might signal further price declines.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 26.2 and 26.09 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 26.09 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.26
|Support 1
|26.11
|Resistance 2
|26.33
|Support 2
|26.03
|Resistance 3
|26.41
|Support 3
|25.96
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Reliance Power traded by 1 PM is 30.05% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹26.19, a decrease of 1.39%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power stock's price ranged from a low of ₹25.85 to a high of ₹26.39 on the current day.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Reliance Power traded by 12 PM is 32.55% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹26.16, a decrease of 1.28%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the trading volume of Reliance Power is down by 25.30% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹26.2, reflecting a 1.43% decrease. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends in the market. An increase in price accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with a higher volume may signal further price declines.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Power's stock price rose by 1.97% to reach ₹26.34, while its counterparts are showing mixed trends. KPI Green Energy and Nava are declining, whereas Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Rattanindia Enterprises are witnessing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.22% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|19.1
|0.15
|0.79
|23.99
|5.57
|13090.11
|KPI Green Energy
|1935.7
|-7.8
|-0.4
|2109.25
|320.67
|11668.9
|Reliance Power
|26.34
|0.51
|1.97
|34.35
|11.06
|9838.53
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|74.91
|1.11
|1.5
|94.85
|37.01
|10354.58
|Nava
|513.9
|-18.15
|-3.41
|543.0
|222.3
|7456.72
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Power's stock price increased by 0.85% to reach ₹26.05, while its counterparts in the market are experiencing mixed performance. Nava's shares are declining, whereas Jaiprakash Power Ventures, KPI Green Energy, and Rattanindia Enterprises are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.23% and up by 0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|19.15
|0.2
|1.06
|23.99
|5.57
|13124.37
|KPI Green Energy
|1958.0
|14.5
|0.75
|2109.25
|320.67
|11803.34
|Reliance Power
|26.05
|0.22
|0.85
|34.35
|11.06
|9730.21
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|75.53
|1.73
|2.34
|94.85
|37.01
|10440.28
|Nava
|516.95
|-15.1
|-2.84
|543.0
|222.3
|7500.98
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The price of Reliance Power shares has increased by 0.66% today, reaching ₹26.00. Over the past year, the shares have seen a significant gain of 122.84%, also reaching ₹26.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to reach 22415.25 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.44%
|3 Months
|-5.48%
|6 Months
|14.13%
|YTD
|10.94%
|1 Year
|122.84%
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.32
|Support 1
|25.37
|Resistance 2
|26.78
|Support 2
|24.88
|Resistance 3
|27.27
|Support 3
|24.42
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26.29 & ₹25.34 yesterday to end at ₹25.8. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
