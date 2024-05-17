Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : Reliance Power closed today at 26.14, up 1.2% from yesterday's 25.83

41 min read . 08:06 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 25.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.14 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Highlights

Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : Reliance Power's last day saw the open price at 26.12 and the close price at 25.80. The high for the day was 26.29, and the low was 25.34. The market capitalization stands at 10375.84 crore. The 52-week high for the company is 34.35, while the 52-week low is 11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 2288229 shares traded.

17 May 2024, 08:06 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power has a 2.67% MF holding & 7.89% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.04% in december to 7.89% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:38 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power reported a ROE of -3.57% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of -1.22% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:00 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power has seen a significant decrease in EPS and revenue over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 76505.00 cr, showing a slight increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience some growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:04 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Reliance Power increased by 1.2% today, reaching 26.14, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. KPI Green Energy and Nava are declining, whereas Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Rattanindia Enterprises are showing upward trends. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.610.663.4823.995.5713439.63
KPI Green Energy1919.75-23.75-1.222109.25320.6711572.75
Reliance Power26.140.311.234.3511.069763.83
Rattanindia Enterprises74.670.871.1894.8537.0110321.41
Nava499.3-32.75-6.16543.0222.37244.87
17 May 2024, 05:39 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power stock's low price for the day was 25.85, while the high price reached was 26.39.

17 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed today at ₹26.14, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹25.83

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price closed the day at 26.14 - a 1.2% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 26.45 , 26.7 , 27.0. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 25.9 , 25.6 , 25.35.
17 May 2024, 03:46 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -13.58% lower than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Reliance Power traded by 3 PM is 13.58% lower than yesterday, with the price at 26.14, a decrease of 1.2%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:17 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power trading at ₹26.18, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹25.83

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at 26.18 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25.37 and 26.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:03 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days25.12
10 Days25.66
20 Days26.65
50 Days26.03
100 Days26.58
300 Days22.87
17 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

17 May 2024, 02:49 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is -24.24% lower than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Reliance Power traded until 2 PM is 24.24% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 26.17, showing a decrease of 1.32%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume might signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:35 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 26.2 and 26.09 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 26.09 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.2.
Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.26Support 126.11
Resistance 226.33Support 226.03
Resistance 326.41Support 325.96
17 May 2024, 02:09 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹26.11, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹25.83

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at 26.11 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25.37 and 26.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -30.05% lower than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Reliance Power traded by 1 PM is 30.05% lower than yesterday, with the price at 26.19, a decrease of 1.39%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 26.26 and 26.1 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 26.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.26.
Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.2Support 126.09
Resistance 226.26Support 226.04
Resistance 326.31Support 325.98
17 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power stock's price ranged from a low of 25.85 to a high of 26.39 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:55 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -32.55% lower than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Reliance Power traded by 12 PM is 32.55% lower than yesterday, with the price at 26.16, a decrease of 1.28%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:38 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price is currently fluctuating between 26.41 and 26.07 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 26.07 and selling near the hourly resistance of 26.41.
Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.26Support 126.1
Resistance 226.34Support 226.02
Resistance 326.42Support 325.94
17 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

17 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days25.12
10 Days25.66
20 Days26.65
50 Days26.03
100 Days26.58
300 Days22.87
17 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹26.2, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹25.83

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at 26.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25.37 and 26.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:47 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -25.30% lower than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the trading volume of Reliance Power is down by 25.30% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 26.2, reflecting a 1.43% decrease. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends in the market. An increase in price accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with a higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:43 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 26.22 and 25.89 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 25.89 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.22.
Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.41Support 126.07
Resistance 226.57Support 225.89
Resistance 326.75Support 325.73
17 May 2024, 11:24 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power trading at ₹26.28, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹25.83

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at 26.28 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25.37 and 26.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Power's stock price rose by 1.97% to reach 26.34, while its counterparts are showing mixed trends. KPI Green Energy and Nava are declining, whereas Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Rattanindia Enterprises are witnessing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.22% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.10.150.7923.995.5713090.11
KPI Green Energy1935.7-7.8-0.42109.25320.6711668.9
Reliance Power26.340.511.9734.3511.069838.53
Rattanindia Enterprises74.911.111.594.8537.0110354.58
Nava513.9-18.15-3.41543.0222.37456.72
17 May 2024, 10:55 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -17.56% lower than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Reliance Power traded by 10 AM is 17.56% lower than yesterday's volume, while the price is currently 26.06, showing a decrease of 0.89%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price decline.

17 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power touched a high of 26.2 & a low of 25.87 in the previous trading hour.
Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.22Support 125.89
Resistance 226.38Support 225.72
Resistance 326.55Support 325.56
17 May 2024, 09:58 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Reliance Power's stock price increased by 0.85% to reach 26.05, while its counterparts in the market are experiencing mixed performance. Nava's shares are declining, whereas Jaiprakash Power Ventures, KPI Green Energy, and Rattanindia Enterprises are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.23% and up by 0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jaiprakash Power Ventures19.150.21.0623.995.5713124.37
KPI Green Energy1958.014.50.752109.25320.6711803.34
Reliance Power26.050.220.8534.3511.069730.21
Rattanindia Enterprises75.531.732.3494.8537.0110440.28
Nava516.95-15.1-2.84543.0222.37500.98
17 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹25.97, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹25.8

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at 25.97 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25.37 and 26.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 26.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The price of Reliance Power shares has increased by 0.66% today, reaching 26.00. Over the past year, the shares have seen a significant gain of 122.84%, also reaching 26.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to reach 22415.25 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.44%
3 Months-5.48%
6 Months14.13%
YTD10.94%
1 Year122.84%
17 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.32Support 125.37
Resistance 226.78Support 224.88
Resistance 327.27Support 324.42
17 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18684 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

17 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹25.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26.29 & 25.34 yesterday to end at 25.8. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

