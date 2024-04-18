Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Gains in Today's Trading

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹25.99 and closed at ₹26.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹27.35, while the low was ₹25.12. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,986.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹34.35, and the 52-week low was ₹11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 2,596,711 shares traded.
Reliance Power stock reached a high of ₹28.71 and a low of ₹27.8 on the current day.
Reliance Power stock is currently priced at ₹28.32, showing a 3.55% increase in value. The net change is 0.97, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.77%
|3 Months
|-8.75%
|6 Months
|47.44%
|YTD
|17.38%
|1 Year
|115.35%
The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹27.35, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.3. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on the BSE had a volume of 2,596,711 shares with a closing price of ₹26.05.
