Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 18 Apr 2024, by 3.55 %. The stock closed at 27.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.32 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at 25.99 and closed at 26.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 27.35, while the low was 25.12. The market capitalization stood at 10,986.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 34.35, and the 52-week low was 11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 2,596,711 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power stock reached a high of 28.71 and a low of 27.8 on the current day.

18 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates

18 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.32, up 3.55% from yesterday's ₹27.35

Reliance Power stock is currently priced at 28.32, showing a 3.55% increase in value. The net change is 0.97, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

18 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.77%
3 Months-8.75%
6 Months47.44%
YTD17.38%
1 Year115.35%
18 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹27.35, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹26.05

The current data of Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 27.35, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 1.3. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value.

18 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹26.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on the BSE had a volume of 2,596,711 shares with a closing price of 26.05.

