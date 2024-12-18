Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 01:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -2.1 %. The stock closed at 46.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.75 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 46.71 and closed at 47.23, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 48 and a low of 45.56 during the session. With a market capitalization of 18,972.15 crore, Reliance Power's shares have a 52-week high of 54.25 and a low of 19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,106,350 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:00 PM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's stock today recorded a low of 45.16 and a high of 47.29. This trading range indicates fluctuations in investor sentiment and market activity, reflecting the stock's performance throughout the day.

18 Dec 2024, 12:49 PM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -70.31% lower than yesterday

Reliance Power Live Updates: As of midnight, Reliance Power's trading volume has decreased by 70.31% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 45.65, reflecting a decline of 2.31%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:37 PM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Live Updates: The stock price has been varying between 46.32 and 45.48 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 45.48 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 46.32. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 145.87Support 145.47
Resistance 246.14Support 245.34
Resistance 346.27Support 345.07
18 Dec 2024, 12:23 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days45.35
10 Days43.32
20 Days39.84
50 Days41.85
100 Days37.49
300 Days32.35
18 Dec 2024, 12:21 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Dec 2024, 12:14 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power trading at ₹45.75, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹46.73

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Power has broken the first support of 45.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 44.94. If the stock price breaks the second support of 44.94 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:59 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -73.71% lower than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Reliance Power's trading volume has decreased by 73.71% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 45.65, reflecting a decline of 2.31%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price drop with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:57 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 46.76 and 45.47 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 45.47 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 46.76. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 146.32Support 145.48
Resistance 246.83Support 245.15
Resistance 347.16Support 344.64
18 Dec 2024, 11:21 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power trading at ₹45.85, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹46.73

Reliance Power Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Power has broken the first support of 45.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 44.94. If the stock price breaks the second support of 44.94 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:14 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price has fallen by 1.88% today, currently trading at 45.85, in line with other companies in the sector. Peers including NLC India, CESC, Nava, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are also experiencing declines. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.45% and 0.49%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NLC India250.9-3.2-1.26311.65193.034790.71
CESC187.15-0.1-0.05212.7109.724808.05
Reliance Power45.85-0.88-1.8854.2519.3718417.81
Nava1020.75-4.35-0.421346.7434.714811.15
Waaree Renewable Technologies1424.05-40.3-2.753037.75320.014831.41
18 Dec 2024, 10:53 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -73.39% lower than yesterday

Reliance Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Reliance Power's trading volume has decreased by 73.39% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 46.25, reflecting a drop of 1.03%. Trading volume is a crucial factor to analyze alongside price changes to identify trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with significant volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:34 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power touched a high of 47.0 & a low of 45.71 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 146.76Support 145.47
Resistance 247.52Support 244.94
Resistance 348.05Support 344.18
18 Dec 2024, 10:13 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:52 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's stock price has decreased by 0.39% today, currently trading at 46.55, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including NLC India, CESC, Nava, and Waaree Renewable Technologies, are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.04% and 0.05%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NLC India253.25-0.85-0.33311.65193.035116.57
CESC185.0-2.25-1.2212.7109.724523.05
Reliance Power46.55-0.18-0.3954.2519.3718699.0
Nava1019.45-5.65-0.551346.7434.714792.28
Waaree Renewable Technologies1443.6-20.75-1.423037.75320.015035.02
18 Dec 2024, 09:38 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power trading at ₹46.31, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹46.73

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at 46.31 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 45.87 and 47.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 45.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 47.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 0.26%, currently trading at 46.85. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Power shares has surged by 96.26%, reaching 46.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.12%
3 Months53.17%
6 Months50.87%
YTD100.47%
1 Year96.26%
18 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 147.87Support 145.87
Resistance 248.94Support 244.94
Resistance 349.87Support 343.87
18 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17525 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

18 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹47.23 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 48 & 45.56 yesterday to end at 46.73. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

