Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹46.71 and closed at ₹47.23, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹48 and a low of ₹45.56 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹18,972.15 crore, Reliance Power's shares have a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,106,350 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's stock today recorded a low of ₹45.16 and a high of ₹47.29. This trading range indicates fluctuations in investor sentiment and market activity, reflecting the stock's performance throughout the day.
Reliance Power Live Updates: As of midnight, Reliance Power's trading volume has decreased by 70.31% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹45.65, reflecting a decline of 2.31%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Reliance Power Live Updates: The stock price has been varying between 46.32 and 45.48 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 45.48 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 46.32.
You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|45.87
|Support 1
|45.47
|Resistance 2
|46.14
|Support 2
|45.34
|Resistance 3
|46.27
|Support 3
|45.07
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|45.35
|10 Days
|43.32
|20 Days
|39.84
|50 Days
|41.85
|100 Days
|37.49
|300 Days
|32.35
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Power has broken the first support of ₹45.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹44.94. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹44.94 then there can be further negative price movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Reliance Power's trading volume has decreased by 73.71% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹45.65, reflecting a decline of 2.31%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price drop with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 46.76 and 45.47 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 45.47 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 46.76.
You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|46.32
|Support 1
|45.48
|Resistance 2
|46.83
|Support 2
|45.15
|Resistance 3
|47.16
|Support 3
|44.64
Reliance Power Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Power has broken the first support of ₹45.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹44.94. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹44.94 then there can be further negative price movement.
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price has fallen by 1.88% today, currently trading at ₹45.85, in line with other companies in the sector. Peers including NLC India, CESC, Nava, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are also experiencing declines. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.45% and 0.49%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NLC India
|250.9
|-3.2
|-1.26
|311.65
|193.0
|34790.71
|CESC
|187.15
|-0.1
|-0.05
|212.7
|109.7
|24808.05
|Reliance Power
|45.85
|-0.88
|-1.88
|54.25
|19.37
|18417.81
|Nava
|1020.75
|-4.35
|-0.42
|1346.7
|434.7
|14811.15
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|1424.05
|-40.3
|-2.75
|3037.75
|320.0
|14831.41
Reliance Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Reliance Power's trading volume has decreased by 73.39% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹46.25, reflecting a drop of 1.03%. Trading volume is a crucial factor to analyze alongside price changes to identify trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with significant volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power touched a high of 47.0 & a low of 45.71 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|46.76
|Support 1
|45.47
|Resistance 2
|47.52
|Support 2
|44.94
|Resistance 3
|48.05
|Support 3
|44.18
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's stock price has decreased by 0.39% today, currently trading at ₹46.55, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including NLC India, CESC, Nava, and Waaree Renewable Technologies, are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.04% and 0.05%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NLC India
|253.25
|-0.85
|-0.33
|311.65
|193.0
|35116.57
|CESC
|185.0
|-2.25
|-1.2
|212.7
|109.7
|24523.05
|Reliance Power
|46.55
|-0.18
|-0.39
|54.25
|19.37
|18699.0
|Nava
|1019.45
|-5.65
|-0.55
|1346.7
|434.7
|14792.28
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|1443.6
|-20.75
|-1.42
|3037.75
|320.0
|15035.02
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at ₹46.31 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹45.87 and ₹47.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹45.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 47.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 0.26%, currently trading at ₹46.85. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Power shares has surged by 96.26%, reaching ₹46.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.12%
|3 Months
|53.17%
|6 Months
|50.87%
|YTD
|100.47%
|1 Year
|96.26%
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|47.87
|Support 1
|45.87
|Resistance 2
|48.94
|Support 2
|44.94
|Resistance 3
|49.87
|Support 3
|43.87
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹48 & ₹45.56 yesterday to end at ₹46.73. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend