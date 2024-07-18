Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Shares Dip in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -2.42 %. The stock closed at 28.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.81 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at 29.2 and closed at 28.7. The highest price reached was 29.5, while the lowest was 28.35. The market capitalization stood at 11,448.37 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 34.35 and 14.88 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,073,262 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:36 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹27.81, down -2.42% from yesterday's ₹28.5

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Reliance Power has broken the first support of 28.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 27.61. If the stock price breaks the second support of 27.61 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power's stock price has decreased by -0.07% today, trading at 28.48. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have seen an impressive increase of 86.82% to reach 28.48. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.87% to 24,613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.42%
3 Months-5.86%
6 Months-5.19%
YTD22.27%
1 Year86.82%
18 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 129.23Support 128.05
Resistance 229.97Support 227.61
Resistance 330.41Support 326.87
18 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27666 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

18 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹28.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 29.5 & 28.35 yesterday to end at 28.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

