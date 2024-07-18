Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Shares Dip in Today's Trading

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹29.2 and closed at ₹28.7. The highest price reached was ₹29.5, while the lowest was ₹28.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹11,448.37 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹34.35 and ₹14.88 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,073,262 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Reliance Power has broken the first support of ₹28.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹27.61. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹27.61 then there can be further negative price movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power's stock price has decreased by -0.07% today, trading at ₹28.48. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have seen an impressive increase of 86.82% to reach ₹28.48. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.87% to 24,613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.42%
|3 Months
|-5.86%
|6 Months
|-5.19%
|YTD
|22.27%
|1 Year
|86.82%
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|29.23
|Support 1
|28.05
|Resistance 2
|29.97
|Support 2
|27.61
|Resistance 3
|30.41
|Support 3
|26.87
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹29.5 & ₹28.35 yesterday to end at ₹28.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend