Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹31.3 and closed at ₹31.11. The high for the day was ₹32.39, while the low was ₹30.26. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,581.15 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹34.35 and ₹13.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 14,087,680 shares.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at ₹31.87 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹30.28 and ₹32.39 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹30.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.39 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 1.40% and is currently trading at ₹31.76. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 86.99% to reach ₹31.76. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|25.28%
|3 Months
|33.71%
|6 Months
|32.71%
|YTD
|34.42%
|1 Year
|86.99%
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|32.39
|Support 1
|30.28
|Resistance 2
|33.45
|Support 2
|29.23
|Resistance 3
|34.5
|Support 3
|28.17
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 76 mn & BSE volume was 14 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹32.39 & ₹30.26 yesterday to end at ₹31.11. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend