Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 1.76 %. The stock closed at 31.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.87 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at 31.3 and closed at 31.11. The high for the day was 32.39, while the low was 30.26. The market capitalization stood at 12,581.15 crore. The 52-week high and low were 34.35 and 13.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 14,087,680 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹31.87, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹31.32

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power share price is at 31.87 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 30.28 and 32.39 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 30.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 32.39 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:22 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has increased by 1.40% and is currently trading at 31.76. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have surged by 86.99% to reach 31.76. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week25.28%
3 Months33.71%
6 Months32.71%
YTD34.42%
1 Year86.99%
18 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 132.39Support 130.28
Resistance 233.45Support 229.23
Resistance 334.5Support 328.17
18 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 90 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 61198 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 76 mn & BSE volume was 14 mn.

18 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹31.11 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 32.39 & 30.26 yesterday to end at 31.11. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.