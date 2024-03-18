Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 22.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.23 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at 21.15 and closed at 21.08 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 22.13 and the low was 20.6. The market capitalization of the company stood at 8434.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 33.1, while the 52-week low was 9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 2,430,903 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 09:44 AM IST Reliance Power share price update :Reliance Power trading at ₹23.23, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹22.13

Reliance Power stock is currently trading at 23.23, with a percent change of 4.97% and a net change of 1.1. This indicates a significant positive movement in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues.

18 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Reliance Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.0%
3 Months-7.85%
6 Months15.4%
YTD-5.15%
1 Year109.48%
18 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹22.13, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹21.08

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 22.13 with a percent change of 4.98, resulting in a net change of 1.05. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for Reliance Power.

18 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹21.08 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on BSE had a volume of 2,430,903 shares with a closing price of 21.08.

