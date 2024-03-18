Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock sees gains in trading today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹21.15 and closed at ₹21.08 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹22.13 and the low was ₹20.6. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹8434.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹33.1, while the 52-week low was ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 2,430,903 shares traded.
Reliance Power stock is currently trading at ₹23.23, with a percent change of 4.97% and a net change of 1.1. This indicates a significant positive movement in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.0%
|3 Months
|-7.85%
|6 Months
|15.4%
|YTD
|-5.15%
|1 Year
|109.48%
The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is ₹22.13 with a percent change of 4.98, resulting in a net change of 1.05. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for Reliance Power.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on BSE had a volume of 2,430,903 shares with a closing price of ₹21.08.
