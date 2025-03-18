Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : Reliance Power closed today at 34.79, up 5.33% from yesterday's 33.03

Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹33.81 and closed at ₹33.40, experiencing a high of ₹33.95 and a low of ₹32.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,268.05 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,695,079 shares for Reliance Power.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power has a 0.10% MF holding & 12.95% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in to 0.10% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.12% in to 12.95% in quarter.
Reliance Power has a ROE of -19.32% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of -8.25% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% & 0.00% respectively.
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price has risen by 5.33% today, reaching ₹34.79, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including NLC India, CESC, Nava, and Jaiprakash Power Ventures, are also experiencing upward trends. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have increased by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Nlc India
|237.8
|9.1
|3.98
|311.65
|185.85
|32974.22
|Cesc
|142.05
|2.05
|1.46
|212.7
|112.85
|18829.73
|Reliance Power
|34.79
|1.76
|5.33
|54.25
|22.5
|13975.04
|Nava
|421.2
|10.05
|2.44
|673.35
|227.23
|12223.28
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|13.39
|0.31
|2.37
|23.77
|12.35
|9176.78
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's stock today recorded a low of ₹33.11 and peaked at ₹34.95. This range indicates some volatility in trading, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the stock. The current performance may impact future trading decisions for investors.
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power share price closed the day at ₹34.79 - a 5.33% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 35.34 , 35.83 , 36.78. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 33.9 , 32.95 , 32.46.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Reliance Power Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Reliance Power's trading volume has increased by 44.48% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹34.79, reflecting a rise of 5.33%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for a sustained upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at ₹34.85 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹34.65. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|34.32
|10 Days
|34.07
|20 Days
|35.66
|50 Days
|38.46
|100 Days
|39.97
|300 Days
|36.40
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Reliance Power's trading volume has increased by 61.27% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹34.62, reflecting a rise of 4.81%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price coupled with high trading volume generally indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 34.71 and 34.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 34.4 and selling near hourly resistance 34.71 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|34.74
|Support 1
|34.53
|Resistance 2
|34.83
|Support 2
|34.41
|Resistance 3
|34.95
|Support 3
|34.32
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹33.67 & second resistance of ₹34.3 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹34.65. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹34.65 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Reliance Power Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Reliance Power's trading volume has surged by 68.70% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹34.56, reflecting an increase of 4.63%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Reliance Power Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 34.82 and 34.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 34.45 and selling near hourly resistance 34.82 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|34.71
|Support 1
|34.4
|Resistance 2
|34.86
|Support 2
|34.24
|Resistance 3
|35.02
|Support 3
|34.09
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's stock has experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹33.11 and a high of ₹34.79. This fluctuation indicates a moderate level of volatility in the market, reflecting investor sentiment and trading activity throughout the day.
Reliance Power Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Reliance Power has increased by 62.82% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹34.42, reflecting a rise of 4.21%. Volume traded is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Reliance Power Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 34.61 and 34.14 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 34.14 and selling near hourly resistance 34.61 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|34.82
|Support 1
|34.45
|Resistance 2
|34.99
|Support 2
|34.25
|Resistance 3
|35.19
|Support 3
|34.08
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|34.32
|10 Days
|34.07
|20 Days
|35.66
|50 Days
|38.46
|100 Days
|39.97
|300 Days
|36.40
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹33.67 & second resistance of ₹34.3 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹34.65. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹34.65 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Reliance Power's trading volume has increased by 70.57% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹34.52, reflecting a rise of 4.51%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 34.56 and 33.86 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 33.86 and selling near hourly resistance 34.56 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|34.61
|Support 1
|34.14
|Resistance 2
|34.78
|Support 2
|33.84
|Resistance 3
|35.08
|Support 3
|33.67
Reliance Power Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹33.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹34.3. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹34.3 then there can be further positive price movement.
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price increased by 3.39% today, reaching ₹34.15, while its competitors show mixed results. While Cesc is experiencing a decline, other peers like NLC India, Nava, and Jaiprakash Power Ventures are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Nlc India
|238.9
|10.2
|4.46
|311.65
|185.85
|33126.75
|Cesc
|139.7
|-0.3
|-0.21
|212.7
|112.85
|18518.22
|Reliance Power
|34.15
|1.12
|3.39
|54.25
|22.5
|13717.95
|Nava
|421.25
|10.1
|2.46
|673.35
|227.23
|12224.73
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|13.13
|0.05
|0.38
|23.77
|12.35
|8998.59
Reliance Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Reliance Power has seen a trading volume that is 74.02% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹34.22, reflecting an increase of 3.60%. Volume traded serves as a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power touched a high of 34.58 & a low of 33.88 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|34.56
|Support 1
|33.86
|Resistance 2
|34.92
|Support 2
|33.52
|Resistance 3
|35.26
|Support 3
|33.16
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price increased by 4.09% today, reaching ₹34.38, while its competitors are showing mixed results. While Cesc's shares are declining, NLC India, Nava, and Jaiprakash Power Ventures are experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.79% and 0.78%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Nlc India
|235.25
|6.55
|2.86
|311.65
|185.85
|32620.62
|Cesc
|139.9
|-0.1
|-0.07
|212.7
|112.85
|18544.73
|Reliance Power
|34.38
|1.35
|4.09
|54.25
|22.5
|13810.34
|Nava
|418.6
|7.45
|1.81
|673.35
|227.23
|12147.83
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|13.15
|0.07
|0.54
|23.77
|12.35
|9012.3
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹33.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹34.3. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹34.3 then there can be further positive price movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price has risen by 2.33%, currently trading at ₹33.80. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Power shares has increased by 49.41%, reaching ₹33.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, rising to 22,508.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.38%
|3 Months
|-22.94%
|6 Months
|6.34%
|YTD
|-22.49%
|1 Year
|49.41%
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|33.67
|Support 1
|32.69
|Resistance 2
|34.3
|Support 2
|32.34
|Resistance 3
|34.65
|Support 3
|31.71
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹33.95 & ₹32.85 yesterday to end at ₹33.03. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend