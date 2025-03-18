Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : Reliance Power closed today at 34.79, up 5.33% from yesterday's 33.03

9 min read . 08:04 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 5.33 %. The stock closed at 33.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 34.79 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Highlights

Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 33.81 and closed at 33.40, experiencing a high of 33.95 and a low of 32.85. The market capitalization stood at 13,268.05 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 54.25 and a low of 19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,695,079 shares for Reliance Power.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:04 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power has a 0.10% MF holding & 12.95% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in to 0.10% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.12% in to 12.95% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:33 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Reliance Power has a ROE of -19.32% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of -8.25% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% & 0.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 06:02 PM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price has risen by 5.33% today, reaching 34.79, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including NLC India, CESC, Nava, and Jaiprakash Power Ventures, are also experiencing upward trends. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have increased by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Nlc India237.89.13.98311.65185.8532974.22
Cesc142.052.051.46212.7112.8518829.73
Reliance Power34.791.765.3354.2522.513975.04
Nava421.210.052.44673.35227.2312223.28
Jaiprakash Power Ventures13.390.312.3723.7712.359176.78
18 Mar 2025, 05:35 PM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's stock today recorded a low of 33.11 and peaked at 34.95. This range indicates some volatility in trading, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the stock. The current performance may impact future trading decisions for investors.

18 Mar 2025, 03:52 PM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power closed today at ₹34.79, up 5.33% from yesterday's ₹33.03

Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power share price closed the day at 34.79 - a 5.33% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 35.34 , 35.83 , 36.78. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 33.9 , 32.95 , 32.46.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 44.48% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Reliance Power's trading volume has increased by 44.48% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 34.79, reflecting a rise of 5.33%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for a sustained upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 03:30 PM IST Reliance Power Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:17 PM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power trading at ₹34.85, up 5.51% from yesterday's ₹33.03

Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at 34.85 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 34.65. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days34.32
10 Days34.07
20 Days35.66
50 Days38.46
100 Days39.97
300 Days36.40
18 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:46 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 61.27% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Reliance Power's trading volume has increased by 61.27% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 34.62, reflecting a rise of 4.81%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price coupled with high trading volume generally indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:37 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 34.71 and 34.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 34.4 and selling near hourly resistance 34.71 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 134.74Support 134.53
Resistance 234.83Support 234.41
Resistance 334.95Support 334.32
18 Mar 2025, 02:02 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power trading at ₹34.60, up 4.75% from yesterday's ₹33.03

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Power has surpassed the first resistance of 33.67 & second resistance of 34.3 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 34.65. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 34.65 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 01:50 PM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 68.70% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Reliance Power's trading volume has surged by 68.70% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 34.56, reflecting an increase of 4.63%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:36 PM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 34.82 and 34.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 34.45 and selling near hourly resistance 34.82 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 134.71Support 134.4
Resistance 234.86Support 234.24
Resistance 335.02Support 334.09
18 Mar 2025, 01:05 PM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's stock has experienced a trading range today, with a low of 33.11 and a high of 34.79. This fluctuation indicates a moderate level of volatility in the market, reflecting investor sentiment and trading activity throughout the day.

18 Mar 2025, 12:48 PM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 62.82% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Reliance Power has increased by 62.82% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 34.42, reflecting a rise of 4.21%. Volume traded is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:35 PM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 34.61 and 34.14 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 34.14 and selling near hourly resistance 34.61 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 134.82Support 134.45
Resistance 234.99Support 234.25
Resistance 335.19Support 334.08
18 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days34.32
10 Days34.07
20 Days35.66
50 Days38.46
100 Days39.97
300 Days36.40
18 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:15 PM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power trading at ₹34.55, up 4.60% from yesterday's ₹33.03

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Power has surpassed the first resistance of 33.67 & second resistance of 34.3 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 34.65. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 34.65 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:45 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 70.57% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Reliance Power's trading volume has increased by 70.57% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 34.52, reflecting a rise of 4.51%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:37 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 34.56 and 33.86 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 33.86 and selling near hourly resistance 34.56 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 134.61Support 134.14
Resistance 234.78Support 233.84
Resistance 335.08Support 333.67
18 Mar 2025, 11:24 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power trading at ₹34.30, up 3.84% from yesterday's ₹33.03

Reliance Power Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Power has surpassed the first resistance of 33.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 34.3. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 34.3 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:13 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price increased by 3.39% today, reaching 34.15, while its competitors show mixed results. While Cesc is experiencing a decline, other peers like NLC India, Nava, and Jaiprakash Power Ventures are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Nlc India238.910.24.46311.65185.8533126.75
Cesc139.7-0.3-0.21212.7112.8518518.22
Reliance Power34.151.123.3954.2522.513717.95
Nava421.2510.12.46673.35227.2312224.73
Jaiprakash Power Ventures13.130.050.3823.7712.358998.59
18 Mar 2025, 10:48 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 74.02% higher than yesterday

Reliance Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Reliance Power has seen a trading volume that is 74.02% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 34.22, reflecting an increase of 3.60%. Volume traded serves as a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:37 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power touched a high of 34.58 & a low of 33.88 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 134.56Support 133.86
Resistance 234.92Support 233.52
Resistance 335.26Support 333.16
18 Mar 2025, 10:14 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:52 AM IST Reliance Power Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price increased by 4.09% today, reaching 34.38, while its competitors are showing mixed results. While Cesc's shares are declining, NLC India, Nava, and Jaiprakash Power Ventures are experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.79% and 0.78%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Nlc India235.256.552.86311.65185.8532620.62
Cesc139.9-0.1-0.07212.7112.8518544.73
Reliance Power34.381.354.0954.2522.513810.34
Nava418.67.451.81673.35227.2312147.83
Jaiprakash Power Ventures13.150.070.5423.7712.359012.3
18 Mar 2025, 09:36 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power trading at ₹33.93, up 2.72% from yesterday's ₹33.03

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Power has surpassed the first resistance of 33.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 34.3. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 34.3 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price has risen by 2.33%, currently trading at 33.80. Over the past year, the price of Reliance Power shares has increased by 49.41%, reaching 33.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, rising to 22,508.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.38%
3 Months-22.94%
6 Months6.34%
YTD-22.49%
1 Year49.41%
18 Mar 2025, 08:46 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 133.67Support 132.69
Resistance 234.3Support 232.34
Resistance 334.65Support 331.71
18 Mar 2025, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25744 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

18 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹33.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 33.95 & 32.85 yesterday to end at 33.03. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.