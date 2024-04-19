Hello User
Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 19 Apr 2024, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 27.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.71 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock on the last trading day opened at 28 and closed at 27.35. The highest price reached during the day was 28.71, while the lowest was 27.8. The market capitalization stood at 11,532.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 34.35, and the 52-week low was 11.06. The BSE volume for the day was 4,653,885 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Reliance Power share price Today :Reliance Power trading at ₹28.71, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹27.35

The current data for Reliance Power stock shows that the price is 28.71, reflecting a net change of 1.36 and a percent change of 4.97. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

19 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹27.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 4,653,885 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 27.35.

