Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Turns Negative

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 44.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 44.49 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 46.86 and closed slightly lower at 46.73, reaching a high of 47.29 and a low of 44.56 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 18,763.27 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 54.25 and a low of 19.37. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 2,762,149 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:37 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power trading at ₹44.49, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹44.81

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at 44.49 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 44.05 and 46.49 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 44.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 46.49 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Power has decreased by 2.03%, currently trading at 43.90. Over the past year, Reliance Power's shares have experienced an impressive increase of 88.97%, reaching 43.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.91%
3 Months40.82%
6 Months45.57%
YTD92.62%
1 Year88.97%
19 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 146.49Support 144.05
Resistance 248.09Support 243.21
Resistance 348.93Support 341.61
19 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17272 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

19 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹46.73 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 47.29 & 44.56 yesterday to end at 44.81. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

