Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Turns Negative

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹46.86 and closed slightly lower at ₹46.73, reaching a high of ₹47.29 and a low of ₹44.56 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹18,763.27 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹19.37. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 2,762,149 shares.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at ₹44.49 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹44.05 and ₹46.49 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹44.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 46.49 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Power has decreased by 2.03%, currently trading at ₹43.90. Over the past year, Reliance Power's shares have experienced an impressive increase of 88.97%, reaching ₹43.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.91%
|3 Months
|40.82%
|6 Months
|45.57%
|YTD
|92.62%
|1 Year
|88.97%
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|46.49
|Support 1
|44.05
|Resistance 2
|48.09
|Support 2
|43.21
|Resistance 3
|48.93
|Support 3
|41.61
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹47.29 & ₹44.56 yesterday to end at ₹44.81. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend