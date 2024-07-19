Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹28.68 and closed at ₹28.5. The high for the day was ₹28.69, while the low was ₹27.71. The market capitalization stood at ₹11215.38 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹34.35 and ₹14.88 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2516966 shares traded.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹28.69 & ₹27.71 yesterday to end at ₹27.92. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.