Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2024, by -2.04 %. The stock closed at 28.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.92 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at 28.68 and closed at 28.5. The high for the day was 28.69, while the low was 27.71. The market capitalization stood at 11215.38 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 34.35 and 14.88 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2516966 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25374 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

19 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹28.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 28.69 & 27.71 yesterday to end at 27.92. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

