Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Plummets Amid Market Turbulence

Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -2.84 %. The stock closed at 30.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.08 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at 31.95 and closed at 31.32. The high for the day was 32.32 and the low was 30.8. The market capitalization stood at 12436.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 34.35 and the 52-week low was 13.8. The BSE trading volume was 8099755 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:54:24 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Reliance Power has dropped by 2.81% today to reach 30.09, following a similar trend among its industry counterparts. Other companies like CESC, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, KPI Green Energy, and Rattanindia Enterprises are also experiencing declines today. In comparison, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CESC148.6-2.75-1.82157.670.819697.98
Jaiprakash Power Ventures18.95-0.42-2.1723.995.8812987.3
Reliance Power30.09-0.87-2.8134.3513.812087.07
KPI Green Energy1809.9-11.35-0.622109.25427.3710910.55
Rattanindia Enterprises77.94-0.92-1.1794.8537.5610773.41
19 Jun 2024, 09:30:05 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹30.08, down -2.84% from yesterday's ₹30.96

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Reliance Power has broken the first support of 30.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 29.94. If the stock price breaks the second support of 29.94 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:17:56 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has remained unchanged at 30.96 today. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have increased by 97.20% to reach 30.96. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.71%
3 Months26.5%
6 Months30.36%
YTD32.88%
1 Year97.2%
19 Jun 2024, 08:46:08 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 131.91Support 130.47
Resistance 232.82Support 229.94
Resistance 333.35Support 329.03
19 Jun 2024, 08:17:11 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 51 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 64155 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

19 Jun 2024, 08:03:15 AM IST

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹31.32 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 32.32 & 30.8 yesterday to end at 31.32. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

