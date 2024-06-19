Reliance Power share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power Stock Plummets Amid Market Turbulence

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹31.95 and closed at ₹31.32. The high for the day was ₹32.32 and the low was ₹30.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹12436.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹34.35 and the 52-week low was ₹13.8. The BSE trading volume was 8099755 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Reliance Power has dropped by 2.81% today to reach ₹30.09, following a similar trend among its industry counterparts. Other companies like CESC, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, KPI Green Energy, and Rattanindia Enterprises are also experiencing declines today. In comparison, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|CESC
|148.6
|-2.75
|-1.82
|157.6
|70.8
|19697.98
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|18.95
|-0.42
|-2.17
|23.99
|5.88
|12987.3
|Reliance Power
|30.09
|-0.87
|-2.81
|34.35
|13.8
|12087.07
|KPI Green Energy
|1809.9
|-11.35
|-0.62
|2109.25
|427.37
|10910.55
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|77.94
|-0.92
|-1.17
|94.85
|37.56
|10773.41
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power trading at ₹30.08, down -2.84% from yesterday's ₹30.96
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Reliance Power has broken the first support of ₹30.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹29.94. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹29.94 then there can be further negative price movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Power has remained unchanged at ₹30.96 today. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have increased by 97.20% to reach ₹30.96. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.71%
|3 Months
|26.5%
|6 Months
|30.36%
|YTD
|32.88%
|1 Year
|97.2%
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|31.91
|Support 1
|30.47
|Resistance 2
|32.82
|Support 2
|29.94
|Resistance 3
|33.35
|Support 3
|29.03
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 51 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 64155 k
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹31.32 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹32.32 & ₹30.8 yesterday to end at ₹31.32. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend