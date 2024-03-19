Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2024, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 22.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.23 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹23.23 and closed at ₹22.13 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹23.23, while the low was ₹22.57. The market capitalization stood at ₹8853.38 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹33.1 and ₹9.05 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 4262276 shares traded.
19 Mar 2024, 08:00:50 AM IST
