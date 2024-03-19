Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2024, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 22.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.23 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Stock Price Today

Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock opened at 23.23 and closed at 22.13 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 23.23, while the low was 22.57. The market capitalization stood at 8853.38 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 33.1 and 9.05 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 4262276 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹22.13 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Power had a trading volume of 4,262,276 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 22.13.

