Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : Reliance Power closed today at 37.73, up 8.45% from yesterday's 34.79

Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹33.11 and closed slightly lower at ₹33.03. The stock reached a high of ₹34.95 and a low of ₹33.11 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹13,975.04 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹54.25 and a low of ₹22.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 5,815,165 shares for Reliance Power.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power has a 0.10% MF holding & 12.95% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.22% in to 0.10% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.12% in to 12.95% in quarter.
Reliance Power has a ROE of -19.32% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of -8.25% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% & 0.00% respectively.
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price has increased by 8.45% today, reaching ₹37.73, aligning with the upward trends of its peers. Companies like NLC India, CESC, Nava, and Jaiprakash Power Ventures are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Nlc India
|248.35
|10.55
|4.44
|311.65
|185.85
|34437.12
|Cesc
|148.0
|6.0
|4.23
|212.7
|112.85
|19618.44
|Reliance Power
|37.73
|2.94
|8.45
|54.25
|22.5
|15156.03
|Nava
|446.35
|25.45
|6.05
|673.35
|227.23
|12953.14
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|14.75
|1.36
|10.16
|23.77
|12.35
|10108.86
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's stock today experienced a low of ₹35.05 and reached a high of ₹38.35. This trading range indicates a fluctuation in investor sentiment, with the stock showing potential for upward movement within the session.
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power share price closed the day at ₹37.73 - a 8.45% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 38.98 , 40.28 , 42.22. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 35.74 , 33.8 , 32.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Reliance Power Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Reliance Power's trading volume has increased by 76.00% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹37.73, reflecting an 8.45% rise. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement coupled with high volume may signal a possible further drop in prices.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|34.32
|10 Days
|34.07
|20 Days
|35.66
|50 Days
|38.46
|100 Days
|39.97
|300 Days
|36.40
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Reliance Power's trading volume has surged by 56.80% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹37.30, reflecting an increase of 7.21%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A rise in price accompanied by high volume often signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power touched a high of 37.67 & a low of 36.61 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|37.78
|Support 1
|36.72
|Resistance 2
|38.26
|Support 2
|36.14
|Resistance 3
|38.84
|Support 3
|35.66
Reliance Power Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Reliance Power's trading volume has increased by 35.54% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹36.67, reflecting a rise of 5.40%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume often indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a further decline.
Reliance Power Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 37.0 and 36.43 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 36.43 and selling near hourly resistance 37.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|36.84
|Support 1
|36.49
|Resistance 2
|37.03
|Support 2
|36.33
|Resistance 3
|37.19
|Support 3
|36.14
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's stock has experienced fluctuations today, with a low of ₹35.05 and a high of ₹37.10. The trading range indicates moderate volatility, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics. Investors should monitor these price movements for potential trading opportunities.
Reliance Power Live Updates: As of midnight, Reliance Power's trading volume has increased by 36.23% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching ₹36.62, reflecting a rise of 5.26%. Trading volume is a key metric, along with price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price change accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Power Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 37.27 and 35.99 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 35.99 and selling near hourly resistance 37.27 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|37.0
|Support 1
|36.43
|Resistance 2
|37.34
|Support 2
|36.2
|Resistance 3
|37.57
|Support 3
|35.86
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|34.32
|10 Days
|34.07
|20 Days
|35.66
|50 Days
|38.46
|100 Days
|39.97
|300 Days
|36.40
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹35.34 & second resistance of ₹35.83 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹36.78. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹36.78 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Reliance Power has increased by 8.31% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹36.85, reflecting a rise of 5.92%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An upward price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a likely sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with elevated volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power touched a high of 37.08 & a low of 35.8 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|37.27
|Support 1
|35.99
|Resistance 2
|37.82
|Support 2
|35.26
|Resistance 3
|38.55
|Support 3
|34.71
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price has increased by 4.25% today, reaching ₹36.27, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like NLC India, CESC, Nava, and Jaiprakash Power Ventures are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.34% and 0.23%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Nlc India
|244.0
|6.2
|2.61
|311.65
|185.85
|33833.93
|Cesc
|147.35
|5.35
|3.77
|212.7
|112.85
|19532.28
|Reliance Power
|36.27
|1.48
|4.25
|54.25
|22.5
|14569.55
|Nava
|426.95
|6.05
|1.44
|673.35
|227.23
|12390.15
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|14.67
|1.28
|9.56
|23.77
|12.35
|10054.03
Reliance Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Reliance Power has decreased by 18.90% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹36.09, reflecting a drop of 3.74%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may suggest a potential further decrease in prices.
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power touched a high of 35.88 & a low of 35.41 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|36.01
|Support 1
|35.54
|Resistance 2
|36.18
|Support 2
|35.24
|Resistance 3
|36.48
|Support 3
|35.07
Reliance Power Live Updates: Today, Reliance Power's share price has increased by 2.39%, reaching ₹35.62, in line with the performance of its peers. Companies like NLC India, Cesc, Nava, and Jaiprakash Power Ventures are also seeing gains. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown minor fluctuations, with Nifty down by 0.08% and Sensex up by 0.12%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Nlc India
|242.7
|4.9
|2.06
|311.65
|185.85
|33653.67
|Cesc
|142.65
|0.65
|0.46
|212.7
|112.85
|18909.26
|Reliance Power
|35.62
|0.83
|2.39
|54.25
|22.5
|14308.45
|Nava
|424.1
|3.2
|0.76
|673.35
|227.23
|12307.44
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|13.94
|0.55
|4.11
|23.77
|12.35
|9553.72
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Reliance Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹35.34 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹35.83. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹35.83 then there can be further positive price movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price has increased by 1.32%, currently trading at ₹35.25. Over the past year, the stock has surged by 50.00%, reaching ₹35.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same time frame.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.1%
|3 Months
|-20.17%
|6 Months
|10.83%
|YTD
|-18.31%
|1 Year
|50.0%
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|35.34
|Support 1
|33.9
|Resistance 2
|35.83
|Support 2
|32.95
|Resistance 3
|36.78
|Support 3
|32.46
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹34.95 & ₹33.11 yesterday to end at ₹34.79. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.