Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹43.7 and closed at ₹44.81, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹47.05 and a low of ₹43.06 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹18,028.17 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹54.25, while the 52-week low is ₹19.37. BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,732,732 shares for Reliance Power.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1732 k.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹47.05 & ₹43.06 yesterday to end at ₹46.92. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend