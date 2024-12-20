Hello User
Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2024, by 4.71 %. The stock closed at 44.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46.92 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 43.7 and closed at 44.81, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 47.05 and a low of 43.06 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 18,028.17 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 54.25, while the 52-week low is 19.37. BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,732,732 shares for Reliance Power.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17450 k

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1732 k.

20 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power closed at ₹44.81 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 47.05 & 43.06 yesterday to end at 46.92. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

