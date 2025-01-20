Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹41.49 and closed slightly lower at ₹41.21. The stock reached a high of ₹42.94 and a low of ₹41.06 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹16,895.38 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹54.25 and above its 52-week low of ₹19.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,172,749 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Power has decreased by 0.40%, currently trading at ₹41.90. Over the past year, Reliance Power's stock has seen a substantial increase of 41.38%, reaching ₹41.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.9%
|3 Months
|5.04%
|6 Months
|55.09%
|YTD
|-1.27%
|1 Year
|41.38%
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|42.95
|Support 1
|41.1
|Resistance 2
|43.88
|Support 2
|40.18
|Resistance 3
|44.8
|Support 3
|39.25
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹42.94 & ₹41.06 yesterday to end at ₹42.07. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend