Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock opened at ₹31.2 and closed at ₹30.96 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹31.92 and the low was ₹29.8. The market capitalization stands at ₹12,384.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹34.35 and ₹13.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9,260,757 shares traded.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 50 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹31.92 & ₹29.8 yesterday to end at ₹30.96. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend