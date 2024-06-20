Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 30.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.83 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Power's stock opened at 31.2 and closed at 30.96 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 31.92 and the low was 29.8. The market capitalization stands at 12,384.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 34.35 and 13.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9,260,757 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:21 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power volume yesterday was 60 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 66625 k

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 50 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.

20 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: Reliance Power closed at ₹30.96 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 31.92 & 29.8 yesterday to end at 30.96. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.