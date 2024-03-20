Reliance Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

Reliance Power stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -2.28 %. The stock closed at 23.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Reliance Power Share Price Today : Reliance Power's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹23.4 and closed at ₹23.23. The high for the day was ₹23.7 and the low was ₹22.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹8651.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹33.1 and the 52-week low was ₹9.05. The BSE volume for the day was 4005367 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:00:50 AM IST
Reliance Power share price Live :Reliance Power closed at ₹23.23 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Reliance Power on the BSE had a volume of 4,005,367 shares with a closing price of ₹23.23.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!