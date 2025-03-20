Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : Reliance Power closed today at 36.46, down -3.37% from yesterday's 37.73

Reliance Power Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹35.15 and closed at ₹34.79, reflecting a slight decline. The stock experienced a high of ₹38.35 and a low of ₹35.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹15,156.03 crore, the stock's performance is noteworthy against its 52-week high of ₹54.25 and low of ₹22.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 7,484,911 shares.
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price decreased by 3.37% today, settling at ₹36.46, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Companies like NLC India, CESC, and Jaiprakash Power Ventures are experiencing declines, whereas some other peers are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Nlc India
|246.05
|-2.3
|-0.93
|311.65
|185.85
|34118.19
|Cesc
|146.7
|-1.0
|-0.68
|212.7
|112.85
|19446.12
|Reliance Power
|36.46
|-1.27
|-3.37
|54.25
|22.5
|14645.87
|null
|468.85
|22.5
|5.04
|673.35
|227.23
|13606.09
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|14.65
|-0.1
|-0.68
|23.77
|12.35
|10040.32
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's stock today experienced a low of ₹36.30 and reached a high of ₹38.32. This indicates a trading range of ₹2.02 for the day, reflecting market fluctuations and investor sentiment surrounding the company's performance.
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power share price closed the day at ₹36.46 - a 3.37% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 37.69 , 38.92 , 39.56. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 35.82 , 35.18 , 33.95.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Reliance Power Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Reliance Power's trading volume has decreased by 40.51% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹36.46, reflecting a decline of 3.37%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price movements. An increase in price coupled with higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a continued drop in value.
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at ₹36.48 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹35.74 and ₹38.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹35.74 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 38.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|33.72
|10 Days
|34.05
|20 Days
|35.33
|50 Days
|38.20
|100 Days
|39.89
|300 Days
|36.44
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Reliance Power's trading volume has decreased by 31.54% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹36.77, reflecting a decline of 2.54%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 36.84 and 36.57 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 36.57 and selling near hourly resistance 36.84 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|36.88
|Support 1
|36.56
|Resistance 2
|37.04
|Support 2
|36.4
|Resistance 3
|37.2
|Support 3
|36.24
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at ₹36.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹35.74 and ₹38.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹35.74 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 38.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Reliance Power has decreased by 20.95% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹36.62, reflecting a decline of 2.94%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may suggest a potential continuation of the downward trend.
Reliance Power Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 36.94 and 36.66 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 36.66 and selling near hourly resistance 36.94 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|36.84
|Support 1
|36.57
|Resistance 2
|37.0
|Support 2
|36.46
|Resistance 3
|37.11
|Support 3
|36.3
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹36.50 and a high of ₹38.32. This indicates some volatility in the stock, reflecting market fluctuations and investor sentiment throughout the day.
Reliance Power Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Reliance Power's trading volume has decreased by 19.17% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹36.82, reflecting a decline of 2.41%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Reliance Power Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 37.03 and 36.58 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 36.58 and selling near hourly resistance 37.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|36.94
|Support 1
|36.66
|Resistance 2
|37.08
|Support 2
|36.52
|Resistance 3
|37.22
|Support 3
|36.38
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|33.72
|10 Days
|34.05
|20 Days
|35.33
|50 Days
|38.20
|100 Days
|39.89
|300 Days
|36.44
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at ₹36.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹35.74 and ₹38.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹35.74 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 38.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Reliance Power's trading volume has increased by 14.27% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹36.71, reflecting a decrease of 2.70%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 37.64 and 36.39 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 36.39 and selling near hourly resistance 37.64 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|37.03
|Support 1
|36.58
|Resistance 2
|37.33
|Support 2
|36.43
|Resistance 3
|37.48
|Support 3
|36.13
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at ₹36.77 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹35.74 and ₹38.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹35.74 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 38.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price declined by 2.31% today, reaching ₹36.86, while its competitors exhibited mixed performance. Companies like NLC India, CESC, and Jaiprakash Power Ventures experienced losses, while others showed gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.59% and 0.65%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Nlc India
|245.1
|-3.25
|-1.31
|311.65
|185.85
|33986.46
|Cesc
|145.3
|-2.4
|-1.62
|212.7
|112.85
|19260.54
|Reliance Power
|36.86
|-0.87
|-2.31
|54.25
|22.5
|14806.55
|null
|469.35
|23.0
|5.15
|673.35
|227.23
|13620.6
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|14.5
|-0.25
|-1.69
|23.77
|12.35
|9937.52
Reliance Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Reliance Power's trading volume has increased by 65.41% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹36.90, reflecting a decrease of 2.20%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential continuation of the downward trend.
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power touched a high of 37.75 & a low of 36.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|37.64
|Support 1
|36.39
|Resistance 2
|38.32
|Support 2
|35.82
|Resistance 3
|38.89
|Support 3
|35.14
Reliance Power Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price decreased by 2.07% today, bringing it down to ₹36.95, as its peers show mixed performance. While companies like NLC India, CESC, and Jaiprakash Power Ventures are experiencing declines, other peers are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 0.58% and 0.60%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Nlc India
|244.85
|-3.5
|-1.41
|311.65
|185.85
|33951.8
|Cesc
|146.9
|-0.8
|-0.54
|212.7
|112.85
|19472.63
|Reliance Power
|36.95
|-0.78
|-2.07
|54.25
|22.5
|14842.71
|null
|461.65
|15.3
|3.43
|673.35
|227.23
|13397.14
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|14.61
|-0.14
|-0.95
|23.77
|12.35
|10012.91
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power share price is at ₹37.63 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹35.74 and ₹38.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹35.74 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 38.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Power's share price has increased by 8.45%, currently trading at ₹37.73. Over the past year, Reliance Power shares have seen a significant rise of 65.44%, reaching ₹37.73. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.94%
|3 Months
|-10.68%
|6 Months
|14.41%
|YTD
|-11.46%
|1 Year
|65.44%
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|38.98
|Support 1
|35.74
|Resistance 2
|40.28
|Support 2
|33.8
|Resistance 3
|42.22
|Support 3
|32.5
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 93.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Reliance Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹38.35 & ₹35.05 yesterday to end at ₹37.73. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend